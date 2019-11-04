Eden Prairie police found a 12-year-old boy who was believed to have run away from home on Nov. 1, according to a post from the department’s Twitter account.
EPPD received a call about the boy on Thursday, Oct. 31, and interviewed the boy’s friends and searched parks and trails while looking for him, the tweet says. The boy was found at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in Minnetonka. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter helped with the search, the tweet says.
Eden Prairie police has received 40 calls about possible runaway, or absenting, young people in 2019, and 50 in 2018, communications coordinator Katie Bengston told Eden Prairie News in an email. Because of the boy’s age, no more details are available, Bengston said.