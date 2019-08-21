A man and a woman were assaulted with knives and robbed while walking on the south side of Anderson Lakes Parkway in Eden Prairie around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to an Aug. 21 news release from the Eden Prairie Police Department.
Police said the incident happened in the area of Anderson Lakes Parkway between Neill Lake Road and Preserve Boulevard.
According to the release, a man and a woman were walking when two adult men “approached, assaulted them with knives and demanded money.”
The suspects fled the area on foot, the release said. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Eden Prairie police said in the release that “this type of crime is not common in our community,” but reminded residents to be vigilant about their personal safety, providing a few tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings and travel in familiar, high-traffic areas with good lighting, especially after dark;
- Carry as few valuables as possible — limit cash, credit cards and electronics to what you need; and
- Avoid using your phone because it can distract you as well as make you a target for theft.
Reward being offered
Police are asking for the public’s help to find the two suspects involved. One suspect is described as being a 6-foot, 200-pound black man who was wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as being a 6-foot-5, 220-pound black man wearing a black hat, dark blue sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 952-949-6200. The Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.