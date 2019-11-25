Two Eden Prairie police reserve officers graduated from a six-week training course on Nov. 21, according to a news post on the Eden Prairie Police Department’s website.
Nicholas Berg and Todd Stoltenberg took a training course hosted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and learned about crime scenes, police K9s, water patrol, officer safety and law enforcement organization, the post says. New reserve officers also receive training on traffic directing, first aid and CPR, the post says.
Eden Prairie reserves do monthly department-specific training in addition to their one-time training, the post says.
Police reserves are volunteers who help officers with emergencies, community events and other special details, the post says.