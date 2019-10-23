Two Eden Prairie Police Department supervisors have received the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy Award, according to a news release from the city of Eden Prairie.
Lt. Matt Sackett and Records Supervisor Cesar Munoz received the award after completing three week-long classes in command, supervision and executive leadership, the release says. In 2018, three EPPD sergeants received the award.
"Sending supervisors to the FBI-LEEDA courses is a way to invest in our staff and provide them with the tools they need to perform at the highest level possible," the release says.