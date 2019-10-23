Eden Prairie police car (copy)
Eden Prairie police headquarters are at 8080 Mitchell Road.

 Photo by Eden Teller

Two Eden Prairie Police Department supervisors have received the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy Award, according to a news release from the city of Eden Prairie.

Lt. Matt Sackett and Records Supervisor Cesar Munoz received the award after completing three week-long classes in command, supervision and executive leadership, the release says. In 2018, three EPPD sergeants received the award. 

"Sending supervisors to the FBI-LEEDA courses is a way to invest in our staff and provide them with the tools they need to perform at the highest level possible," the release says.

