Eden Prairie police are taking part in DWI enforcement campaign through the end of December, according to a post on the department's website.
The campaign is part of a statewide push to stop impaired driving during the holiday season, led by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the post says.
As of Dec. 3, Eden Prairie police officers had arrested 230 people for DWIs in 2019, or nearly five a week, the post says.
The department gave some tips for safe driving around the holidays:
- Arrange a safe way home if you plan to drink at festivities away from home
- Assign a sober driver and give that person your car keys before you start drinking
- Use public transit, ask a sober friend or family member for a ride, or call a taxi or ride share (like Uber or Lyft) if you're impaired. The legal limit for impaired driving is 0.08 blood alcohol content
- Call 911 if you see a drunk driver on the road
- If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired or get a ride form someone who is impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they're going safely