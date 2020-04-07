Eden Prairie residents should keep their eyes peeled for scams relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department warned in a blog post.
Scammers often take advantage of current events to separate people from their money or valuables. Some scams may take the form of soliciting donations for coronavirus research or asking for personal information to secure federal relief funds, the post says. Others include:
- COVID-19 home test kits or cures in exchange for personal or health insurance information
- An offer to refinance your mortgage or receive student loan debt forgiveness
- Work from home opportunities
- An offer to consolidate your debt
- HVAC duct cleaning to prevent the virus
- Travel and vacation refunds
Residents can call Eden Prairie police if they have questions or concerns about a possible scam. The number is 952-949-6200.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has several recommendations to avoid falling for scams, the post says. They are:
- Don’t be rushed. Whatever the call, email, text or social media post is about, remember that scammers try to rush you to prevent clear thinking
- Before you act on something or share it – stop. Do some research. Do the facts back up the story?
- If you get offered something great, or you’re worried about something alarming, talk to someone you trust before you act
- Sign up for consumer alerts to help spot scams at ftc.gov/subscribe
- Report scams to the FTC. Go to ftc.gov/complaint