Three alleged armed robberies in Eden Prairie did not occur, and one Eden Prairie resident has been charged with felony theft in relation to the false robberies, according to a Nov. 19 news release from Eden Prairie Police Chief Greg Weber.
Yuridia Hernandez Linares, 36, of Eden Prairie, is charged with felony theft by swindle after telling four people, all undocumented residents of the U.S., that she could get them U visas if they filed false police reports, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint. A U visa can be issued to crime victims cooperating with an investigation, the complaint says.
The four people paid Linares a total of $5,000, the complaint says. They all admitted to filing false police reports and told investigators they were afraid of Linares.
The recent robberies − which were reported to have occurred between Aug. 20 and Aug. 30 − had an unusual number of similarities, including to a reported armed robbery in October 2015, which spurred investigators to look into the reporters' phone records, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department's Oct. 9 statement and the criminal complaint.
As part of the investigation, police increased patrols near where the crimes allegedly happened, put a mobile camera trailer along Anderson Lakes Parkway and surveilled the area's walking paths and trails but didn't see any suspicious activity, the Oct. 9 release said.
"I commend the Eden Prairie Police officers, investigators and all who assisted with these cases for their hard work and diligence," Weber said in the Nov. 19 release. "I also want to thank the Eden Prairie community for your trust and patience as we worked through this complicated and sensitive investigation."
It's a misdemeanor offense to falsely report a crime or knowingly give false information to a police officer, the Oct. 9 release notes.