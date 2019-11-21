Eden Prairie's newest K9 duo, Officer Brandon Carlston and Jax the German Shepherd, have graduated from training as an officer-patrol dog team, according to a news post from the Eden Prairie Police Department.
Carlston and Jax spent 11 weeks training together at Performance Kennels in Buffalo, Minnesota, the officer previously told Eden Prairie News. He learned how to train Jax, now 20 months old, to detect narcotics, search for evidence at a crime scene and locate missing persons or hiding suspects, Carlston said.
The police department bought Jax with the help of funds from the Eden Prairie Lions, Comcast and the family of the late Dr. John Wright, a veterinarian who helped start the police's K9 program, the post says. The department has one other K9 team.