The Eden Prairie Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team won an award for its performance at an annual training camp, the department said in a news post on its website.
The department's SWAT team won the "top gun" award, which honors the team with the highest scores on various firearms exercises like doing sniper shots after a set of push-ups, short-range pistol and rifle shots, dragging dummies and simulated hostage situations.
The training exercises were part of the Minnesota Tactical Officers Association's annual conference at Camp Ripley, a Minnesota National Guard training center near Little Falls.
Part of the conference is dedicated to hands-on training exercises, including firearms and scenarios, which are evaluated by host team SWAT members.