A Hennepin County judge sentenced an Eden Prairie woman to three years of probation for her connection to several false armed robbery reports, according to a Jan. 30 news release from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. On Feb. 3, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Minnesota announced federal charges against her as well, a news release from that office said.
Yuridia Hernandez Linares, 36, of Eden Prairie, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County courts on Jan. 6 to planning to obtain visas for four undocumented people by faking armed robberies, the release says. A U visa can be issued to crime victims cooperating with an investigation and temporarily prevent deportation, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint on the matter.
The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged Linares with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, the release says. Homeland Security Investigations and the Eden Prairie Police Department worked together on the case.
The four people paid Linares a total of $5,000, the complaint says. They all admitted to filing false police reports and told investigators they were afraid of Linares.
The robberies − which were reported to have occurred between Aug. 20 and Aug. 30, 2019 − had an unusual number of similarities, including to a reported armed robbery in October 2015, which spurred investigators to look into the reporters' phone records, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department's Oct. 9, 2019, statement and the criminal complaint.
On Nov. 19, 2019, Eden Prairie police released a statement saying investigators had concluded the crimes did not occur and Linares had been charged with felony theft by swindle. In her guilty plea, Linares agreed with the facts of the November complaint.