The Hennepin County Attorney's Office newest employee is a bit furrier than his colleagues.
Barrett is a poodle-golden retriever mix and an emotional support animal who joined the office in late December, according to a news release from the office. This is the first time the Hennepin County Attorney's Office will have an emotional support animal on staff, the release adds.
Barrett is currently going through "sensory training" as he adjusts to the office's environment, the release says. In 12 months, he'll begin working five half-days per week to support the office's employees, witnesses and victims. Kathryn Neumann from Augusta Dog Training is currently training him, and he lives with Hennepin County Attorney’s Office employee Nicole Cornale, the release says.
Bringing Barrett on board came from a joint effort between the Special Litigation Division and Victim Witness and is based on scientific research showing the benefits of having a dog work with people in a courthouse, courtroom or legal office, the release says.
“Having an emotional support animal like Barrett in our office will provide much needed stress and anxiety-relief to our staff members, as well as the witnesses and victims we work with during cases," said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in the release. "Research suggests that having emotional support animals working in courthouses and other legal offices provides comfort and creates a less threatening environment for victims and witnesses. Barrett is a welcome and necessary edition to our office.”