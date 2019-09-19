The Eden Prairie Police Department is doing extra seat belt enforcement during the weeks of Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, according to a post on the department's website.
The enforcement is part of a regional push for traffic safety in partnership with the cities of Bloomington, Edina, Hopkins and Richfield, the post says.
According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 37% of all 2018 motor vehicle deaths involved people not wearing seat belts, compared with 32% in 2017. Between 2014-2018, 18 children died and 89 children were seriously injured in motor vehicle accidents, and only half of them were properly secured by seat belts or car seats, the release says.
The EPPD offers free car seat inspections for Eden Prairie residents by appointment, according to its website. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling the department at 952-949-6200.
Drivers and passengers in any seat of a car should be buckled or seated in the correct child restraint, the release says. Police officers can stop cars and issue tickets for improper safety restraints.
The correct way to wear a seat belt is "low and snug across the hips, and shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back," the release says.