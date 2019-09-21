Former fire chief George Esbensen may not be in charge of Eden Prairie's firefighting fleet anymore, but he's still advocating to make sure they have the best care possible, according to a news release from the Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Club.
Esbensen spoke to the club on Sept. 17 about the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, or MnFIRE, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that he co-founded. MnFIRE works in education, prevention and support to inform firefighters, their families and health care providers about the specific emotional and physical risks that firefighters are likely to encounter, the release says.
Local legislators have supported bills that will help firefighters, and MnFIRE has a hotline for firefighters to call in about emotional trauma, but the industry needs more, Esbensen said.
“We need people’s time,” he said. “We need their energy and their expertise. And Minnesota can afford to make a lot more investments than they have.”
MnFIRE's website is www.mnfireinitiative.com.