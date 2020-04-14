The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office booked an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10, according to a news release from the office.
The person showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus and was placed in isolation as the test occurred. He was released from custody after testing positive and said he would self-isolate at home, the release says.
"We are optimistic that the steps that we have employed to prevent the spread will have been successful," the release says. "We continue to monitor those who may have been in contact with this inmate to ensure that the risk of contagious exposure is mitigated."
The Sheriff's Office took several steps in the weeks prior to prepare for the "inevitability" of a COVID-19 positive person in the jail, the release says. Those steps include reducing the number of people being brought into the jail; releasing non-violent and low-risk inmates; suspending social visitation and programming; and daily screening and temperature checks for all personnel at the facility.