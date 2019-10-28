The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office received 458 pounds of medicine and drugs during its Oct. 26 National Drug Take Back Day, according to Jeremy Zoss, the office's director of communications.
There were three drop-off locations in Hennepin County that were open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A Cub Foods in Rogers received 187 pounds, a Cub Foods in New Brighton received 176 pounds and a Jubilee Foods in Mound received 94 pounds, Zoss wrote in an email to Eden Prairie News.
For the first time, the drop-off sites also accepted e-cigarettes and vaping devices with batteries removed; those weights weren't separated from the total weights, Zoss wrote, and there were very few e-cigarettes or vaping devices dropped off. The sheriff's office took in 478 pounds of drugs at a similar event in April.
On the same day, the Eden Prairie Police Department held its own prescription drug take back event at the Eden Prairie Senior Center, 8950 Eden Prairie Road, according to a news post on the city's website. The department collected 217 pounds of medications, the post says.
The EPPD gives out free home medication disposal bags at Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each bag provides for the disposal of up to 90 pills, 12 ounces of liquid medication or 12 transdermal patches. E-cigarette devices cannot be placed in the bags. The bags contain activated carbon which neutralizes the medication and prevents it from contaminating ground and drinking water.
The majority of prescription drug abusers say they get their prescription medications from friends and family, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, and correctly disposing of prescription medication like opioids can lower the odds of people accessing highly addictive drugs. Flushing medication down the sink or toilet or throwing it in the trash harms the environment. In 2018, around 2 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers for the first time, the release says. The website for the county's initiatives to combat the opioid crisis is hennepinsheriff.org/stop.