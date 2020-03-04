Officer Chad Streiff has always had a knack for spotting and stopping impaired drivers.
In 2018, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety recognized him as an all-star impaired driving enforcer, with 88 DWI arrests. In May 2019, Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored him for his work stopping drunk drivers. Throughout his 12 years at the Eden Prairie Police Department, he's been nearly unparalleled in stopping impaired drivers, said Sgt. Thomas Lowery.
Now, a grant from the Department of Public Safety has allowed Streiff to commit full-time to stopping impaired drivers on the road. This is the third time the Eden Prairie Police Department applied for the grant, and the first time it's received the funding. While Streiff will respond to an emergency if he's on patrol nearby, it otherwise allows him to focus on scouring the town for impaired drivers.
"We're essentially gaining an officer," Lowery explained.
Streiff's commitment to the work is personal, he said: in 2005, a friend died in a rollover crash that was the result of impaired driving. Seeing his friend's son say goodbye to his father at the funeral, Streiff found his mission.
"I decided that could be something I could try to change," Streiff remembered. "I always see this as the one thing that's 100% preventable."
While receiving the grant was exciting, Streiff found himself skeptical at first. He'd hit a career-high number of DWI arrests two years prior, and since then he'd seen the number of impaired drivers in the city level off.
"I wasn't sure how successful this would be in Eden Prairie," he explained.
But since he began full-time DWI duty in January, Streiff has changed his mind. With no calls from dispatch to distract from his mission, Streiff has stopped twice as many impaired drivers as he normally would in a two-month period — around 20 this year, compared to around eight in 2019, he said.
"I've seen how much there really is around town," he said. "It shows me there's still a problem."
The grant will end in September, Lowery said, and the department can reapply for a full year of funding in June.
Spotting impairment
One hurdle of enforcing impaired drivers is that it's a moving target − literally.
"They commute on any road in our city, so they can end up anywhere and everywhere," Lowery said.
Eden Prairie residents play a part in stopping impaired drivers, too, Lowery added. In 2019, 537 people called the department to report an unsafe driver on the road. That number has trended down every year since 2016, when 713 people called in a driving complaint. Most of the time, what they've seen is "pretty extreme," he said.
"We all see bad drivers on a daily basis," Lowery noted. "When it's likely they're going to hurt someone, that's when we want you to call."
Streiff looks for the same things that might prompt a concerned citizen to pick up the phone: swerving, running a stoplight, hitting or nearly missing other cars. When he stops a vehicle, that's when his specialized training kicks in. Streiff is a certified instructor in drug evaluation and recognition and takes note of a driver's pupils, speech patterns and comprehension to determine if they might be impaired, and by what. The methods are reliable but not razor-sharp; for that, he'd need a drug test, he said.
"We may or may not be able to say, 'You're on meth,' but we can say, 'You're on a stimulant,'" Streiff explained.
Distraction is a problem, too. In some cases, Streiff will see a swerving driver on the road and be certain they're impaired, until he pulls them over and realizes they've been using a phone while driving. That's a bigger problem now than it was early in his career, partially because phones are more prevalent now and partially because Silver Bay, where Streiff began as an officer, has terrible cell phone coverage, he said with a laugh.
Tools of the trade
Cameras have changed the DWI experience, though indirectly. Frequently, Streiff heard people charged with driving while impaired deny how they'd acted during an arrest, or say they couldn't remember. But now with the prevalence of officers' dashboard cameras, those people can watch themselves and witness their own behavior in court, Streiff said.
Some of the tools have remained the same, though. Imagine a DWI stop, and many people think of a device they call a "breathalyzer," used to measure a person's blood alcohol content through their breath.
Streiff's vocabulary is a bit more specific: the device he uses to test a person's breath in the field is a preliminary breath test, or PBT. That test is only used to determine a driver's base level of impairment, and he can't use the results in a court case unless the driver refuses a secondary test, Streiff said.
Once a driver has been arrested and taken to the police station for evaluation and processing, Streiff performs that secondary breath test with a DataMaster breath test machine, which is more accurate and wirelessly sends its results to the officer's computer.
The full evaluation and processing can take anywhere from one to three hours, depending on how cooperative the person is. That's where the officer's interpersonal skills and deescalation strategies come in. Streiff sharpened his skills in Silver Bay, where oftentimes he was the only officer on duty and couldn't rely on backup.
"I have to be able to talk people down, talk it out," Streiff said. After moving to Eden Prairie, "that was the biggest change, knowing there's people here to help me," he added.
By far the most satisfying part of his job is keeping an impaired driver off the road, Streiff said. He's excited for Minnesota's safe driving initiative, Toward Zero Deaths, whose conference he attends annually.
"Will I see zero in my time frame? I'd like to hope so," Streiff said.