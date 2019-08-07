Eden Prairie Fire Station No. 2
Eden Prairie Fire Station No. 2 is at 12100 Sunnybrook Road.

The community event Neighborhood Night at the Fire Station is from 6-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, the city of Eden Prairie posted on its website.

Residents can pack a picnic basket meal, join their community for dinner on the lawn and meet the city's firefighters during a tour of Eden Prairie's fire stations, the site says.

The A Whale of a Treat ice cream truck will also be stopping by each of the fire stations throughout the night:

  • Station 2, 12100 Sunnybrook Road: 6 p.m.
  • Station 1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road: 6:30 p.m.
  • Station 3, 7350 Eden Prairie Road: 7 p.m.
  • Station 4, 17920 Linwood Court: 7:30 p.m

The ice cream truck schedule is flexible and may change, the website notes.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

