The community event Neighborhood Night at the Fire Station is from 6-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, the city of Eden Prairie posted on its website.
Residents can pack a picnic basket meal, join their community for dinner on the lawn and meet the city's firefighters during a tour of Eden Prairie's fire stations, the site says.
The A Whale of a Treat ice cream truck will also be stopping by each of the fire stations throughout the night:
- Station 2, 12100 Sunnybrook Road: 6 p.m.
- Station 1, 14800 Scenic Heights Road: 6:30 p.m.
- Station 3, 7350 Eden Prairie Road: 7 p.m.
- Station 4, 17920 Linwood Court: 7:30 p.m
The ice cream truck schedule is flexible and may change, the website notes.