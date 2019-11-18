Nine people in Eden Prairie eateries were charged with serving liquor to a minor as part of undercover alcohol compliance testing by the Eden Prairie Police Department, according to a series of criminal complaints from Hennepin County.
In late October and early November, an undercover officer went into an Eden Prairie business that sells alcohol with an adult under 21 who had a Minnesota driver's license showing their real age, the complaints said. The person under 21 then ordered an alcoholic beverage.
The charges were to employees of the following restaurants:
- Great Mandarin Restaurant, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive
- Bowerlo Sports Bar, 12200 Singletree Lane
- Lion’s Tap Restaurant, 16180 Flying Cloud Drive
- Champps Restaurant, 8010 Glen Drive
- Pizza Karma, 8451 Joiner Way
- Applebee's, 8421 Joiner Way
- Peoples Organic Coffee and Wine, 990 Prairie Center Drive
- Tavern 4&5 Restaurant, 16396 Wagner Way
- Residence Inn hotel, 7780 Flying Cloud Drive
At Great Mandarin, Bowlero, Lion's Tap, Champp's, Residence Inn, and Tavern 4&5, the people charged asked to see identification, which correctly listed an age under 21, and served alcohol to the person under 21 anyway. At Pizza Karma, Applebee's, and Peoples Organic, the people charged didn't ask to see identification before or after taking the order for an alcoholic beverage and served alcohol to the person under 21.
The following people were charged with serving alcohol to a person under 21, a gross misdemeanor:
- Ryan Andrew Klaahsen, 41, of Orono
- Joseph Nicholas Egan, 25, of Eden Prairie
- Christine Haeg Bisek, 52, of New Prague
- Cassi Dolores Hess, 32, of Minnetonka
- Madelynn Rose Kerstetter, 23, of Edina
- Allison Marian Chapman, 23, of Waconia
- Benton Charles Johnson, 24, of Browerville
- Paige Marie Pelischek, 31, of Minneapolis
- Brian Glen Krieg, 45, of Bloomington