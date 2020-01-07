No one was injured after a truck fell through the ice on Mitchell Lake on Jan. 5, according to Eden Prairie's fire chief, who was on the scene.
The Eden Prairie Fire Department and Police Department, along with Hennepin County Water Patrol, responded to the scene at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, Scott Gerber told Eden Prairie News.
All passengers were out of the truck by the time the Fire Department arrived, Gerber said. The cab of the truck was submerged and the rear was out of the water.
Water Patrol secured the area and put up signs warning of thin ice around the truck, Gerber said. When a vehicle goes through the ice, it's the owner's responsibility to remove it.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about thin ice throughout the county after two people on ATVs fell through the ice on Lake Minnetonka on Dec. 27.
“This year’s weather has not been good for the ice,” Sheriff David P. Hutchinson said in the release on Dec. 28. “The recent warm weather has degraded ice in many places on Lake Minnetonka and other bodies of water in the county. People should use extreme caution before venturing out onto lake ice.”