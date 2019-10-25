The Hennepin County Sheriff's office will operate three free medication drop-off sites as part of National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Each drop-off site in Hennepin County will be staffed by sheriff's deputies, and residents don't even have to get out of their vehicles, the release says. They will also give out free medication disposal pouches to use for additional medication at home.
The drop-off sites will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at:
- Cub Foods, 13855 Rogers Drive, Rogers
- Jubilee Foods, 2131 Commerce Blvd, Mound
- Cub Foods, 1540 New Brighton Blvd, Minneapolis
The event aims to prevent prescription drug abuse. The majority of prescription drug abusers say they get their prescription medications from friends and family the release says, and correctly disposing of prescription medication like opioids can lower the odds of people accessing highly addictive drugs. Flushing medication down the sink or toilet or throwing it in the trash harms the environment. In 2018, around 2 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers for the first time, the release says. The website for the county's initiatives to combat the opioid crisis is hennepinsheriff.org/stop.