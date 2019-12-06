Three people who robbed an Eden Prairie home, which resulted in the death of the homeowner, were sentenced in federal court this week for a string of violent home invasions, according to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department.
Lennie Dwayne Brooks, 34, of Zumbro Falls, Minnesota, was sentenced to just over 30 years (365 months) in prison and three years of supervised release for three counts of aiding and abetting robbery, the release says. He was also ordered to pay $288,483.72 in restitution to the victims of the robberies.
His brother, Randy Lorenzo Brooks, 24, of Wabasha, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release for three counts of aiding and abetting robbery, the release says. He was also ordered to pay $288,483.72 in restitution to victims.
Autumn Marie Nichols, 21, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of aiding and abetting robbery, the release says. She was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victims.
On Oct. 6, 2018, the Brooks brothers broke into an Eden Prairie home and held two people at gunpoint, stealing around $50,000 in cash, the release says. One of the victims went into cardiac arrest and neither of the brothers called for medical help or allowed the other victim to call for help. Nichols drove a getaway car for the Brooks brothers, the release says. The person later died as a direct result of the home invasion, the brothers later admitted.
Randy and Lennie Brooks broke into two other homes on Sept. 23 and Aug. 16 of 2018 and robbed people at gunpoint, the release says.
The Eden Prairie Police Department helped investigate the case with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and 20 other Minnesota law enforcement agencies.
“Lennie and Randy Brooks carefully planned and carried out multiple violent home invasion robberies, one resulting in the death of a victim," said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald in the release. "Although nothing can replace the lost sense of safety and security of one’s home or the loss of a loved one, today’s sentencings offer some measure of justice for the victims.”