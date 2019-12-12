Eden Prairie police are investigating an armed burglary on Dec. 4 and and an armed robbery on Dec. 7, the department wrote in a post on the department's website on Dec. 12.
At 10:26 a.m. on Dec. 4, police responded to a report that two people had entered a home in the 14000 block of Golf View Drive and one pointed a gun at someone in the home, the post says. The intruder fired the gun once and then both left in a silver vehicle.
At 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, police responded to a call about a robbery at Shadow Green Apartments, 14223 Valley View Road, the post says. The victim told officers five people had come up to her in the parking lot as she was walking to her car; one pointed a gun at her and the group demanded her wallet and phone, the post says. All she had were her keys and they took those and left, the post says.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in the areas of the two crimes, or who has information about the cases, to call 952-949-6200 as they try to determine if the two events are related.
The post notes that residents should be aware of their surroundings even though these crimes are uncommon in Eden Prairie. It advises people to let their belongings go if they become a victim of a burglary or robbery and take note of the person's description, clothing, license plate and direction they left in and call 911 immediately.