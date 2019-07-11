Eden Prairie police are investigating three similar residential burglaries, according to a news release from the department.
Police believe the unknown suspects took garage door openers from unlocked cars and used them to enter three homes overnight on July 5-9, while the homeowners were sleeping, the release says.
One of the Eden Prairie burglaries took place in the 16000 block of Biscayne Blvd., and the other two were on the 9000 block of Crestwood Terrace, the release says.
Items, such as credit cards, cash, jewelry and sunglasses, were taken from unlocked vehicles parked inside garages and purses that were sitting inside unlocked service doors.
Police departments in the Lake Minnetonka area, as well as Prior Lake, Shakopee and Big Lake reported similar incidents in June, saying a "sophisticated" ring of burglary suspects hit the area.
In a statement to Eden Prairie News, the Eden Prairie police department said it is "working with multiple law enforcement agencies to investigate whether or not these incidents may be related to others that have occurred in the metro area in recent months."
The police department recommends locking all entrances to your home, including garage service doors, locking cars overnight, and removing valuable items from vehicles.