An underage person who attempted to buy tobacco at 24 businesses in Eden Prairie was turned down by all of them, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Sept. 30 Facebook post.
The department last month hired the person to try to buy tobacco at retailers licensed to sell it as part of an unannounced tobacco compliance check, which is mandated by state law to be performed annually by cities. EPPD notes the person was accompanied by an officer in plainclothes during the checks.
This was the first tobacco compliance check since the Eden Prairie City Council passed Tobacco 21, which changed the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
If a business sold tobacco to the underage buyer, the officer in plainclothes would have notified the clerk that what they did is illegal. The first violation results in the clerk being charged with a misdemeanor and the business being fined. Additional violations result in enhanced charges, the department said.
Last year, there was one tobacco compliance violation, the EPPD notes.