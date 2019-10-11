Eden Prairie police issued the fifth most citations for seat belt violations in the Twin Cities metro area during a two-week period of extra enforcement, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The EPPD issued 77 citations for seat belt violations during the Click It or Ticket campaign between Sept. 16-28, the release says. The St. Paul Police Department came in first with 402 citations. Statewide, agencies issued 4,415 seat belt citations and 96 child seat citations. During the 2018 campaign, agencies issued 4,610 seat belt citations and 140 child seat violations, the release says.
The DPS coordinated the campaign with help from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the release says.
The EPPD offers free car seat inspections for Eden Prairie residents by appointment, according to its website. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling the department at 952-949-6200.