Eden Prairie City Center
The Eden Prairie City Center is at 8080 Mitchell Road in Eden Prairie. 

The Eden Prairie Police Department is giving away free cell phone holders for drivers, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Residents can stop by the police department's headquarters on the lower level of City Center at 8080 Mitchell Road on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to receive up to two free cell phone holders, the post says. The giveaway is funded by the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund. 

A statewide hands-free driving law went into effect on Aug. 1 this year. Cell phone use while driving is only legal through voice commands or single-touch activation.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

