The Eden Prairie Police Department is giving away free cell phone holders for drivers, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Residents can stop by the police department's headquarters on the lower level of City Center at 8080 Mitchell Road on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to receive up to two free cell phone holders, the post says. The giveaway is funded by the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund.
A statewide hands-free driving law went into effect on Aug. 1 this year. Cell phone use while driving is only legal through voice commands or single-touch activation.