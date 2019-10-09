Eden Prairie’s annual public safety open house is Oct. 12, according to the city’s website.
Residents can watch demonstrations by the city’s fire, police, parks and public works departments and learn how each department plays a role in the community, the event page says. Younger visitors can climb on vehicles from the parks and utilities divisions and meet Sparky the Fire Prevention Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog. There will be light refreshments including hot dogs and beer.
The public safety open house will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 8080 Mitchell Road.