There may have been a cougar near Staring Lake in Eden Prairie last week, according to a post on Facebook and a message sent to Eden Prairie police.
The Eden Prairie Police Department received a message through its Facebook page on Aug. 14 saying a resident had spotted a cougar at around 8 p.m. near Staring Lake, between the sledding hill and the west parking lot, according to EPPD communications representative Katie Bengtson.
However, Bengtson noted in an email to Eden Prairie News, the person did not call to make a report or speak with an officer. Since 2010, the police department has received around one call per year about possible cougar or mountain lion sightings in Eden Prairie. In most cases, officers found evidence that indicates the caller mistook another animal for a cougar or mountain lion.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there’s little evidence to suggest a breeding population of cougars in Minnesota.
“Even in California, which has a population of more than 5,000 of the big cats, a person is 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a cougar,” the DNR’s website says.