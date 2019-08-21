Watch out for car break-ins, Eden Prairie police warned in a recent blog post. As of Aug. 14, there have been 124 vehicle break-ins or attempted break-ins this year, the post says.
Vehicles are more common during the summer, the post says, and thieves often target popular locations like park and beach parking lots. Visible and easy-to-grab items like purses, laptops and keys make a car a target.
The post recommended a few ways to keep your valuables safe:
- Lock your car doors and trunks,
- Close all windows, sunroofs and convertible tops,
- Do not leave valuables in sight; if you need to store valuables in your car, put them in the trunk before you reach your destination and
- Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.