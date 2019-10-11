Eden Prairie police investigating three armed robberies in recent weeks have found several similarities in the cases, and inconsistencies in victims' statements, which "call into question the validity of the reports," according to a news release from the city.
Between Aug. 20 and Oct. 8, two robberies were reported along Anderson Lakes Parkway near Neill Lake Road and one near Columbine Road and Prairie Center Drive, the release says. In addition to similarities in the reports, victims reported a stolen Ecuadorian or Mexican passport or consular identification cards in each case, the release says. The investigations are still underway.
After receiving the reports, EPPD increased patrols near where the crimes allegedly happened, put a mobile camera trailer along Anderson Lakes Parkway and surveilled the area's walking paths and trails but didn't see any suspicious activity, the release says.
It's a misdemeanor offense to falsely report a crime or knowingly give false information to a police officer, the release notes. The department is encouraging anyone with information about the cases to call EPPD at 952-949-6200.