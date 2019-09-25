The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District (RPBCWD) is offering a series of classes for homeowners, public and private road salt applicators, or anyone who manages snow and ice at a business, nonprofit, or place of worship to prepare for Minnesota's snowy season, the district announced in a news release.
Residents should expect salt shortages in the winter of 2019-2020, the release says, and using less salt also prevents pollution from road salt washing into lakes and rivers. The metro area uses around 365,000 tons of salt every winter, the release says.
The RPBCWD has partnered with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Fortin Consulting to host three free classes in the coming months:
- A class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 will train attendees on parking lot and sidewalk de-icing strategies
- A class from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 for property manager on smart salting techniques
- A class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 on roads training
The courses are at 18681 Lake Drive E. in Chanhassen. Attendees can take an optional test to receive a Smart Salting certification, the release says.
The website is www.rpbcwd.org/salt2019; contact Maya Swope at mswope@rpbcwd.org with questions.