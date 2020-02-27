Recent scam calls have targeted Eden Prairie residents, the city warned in a news release on Feb. 27.
In the past two weeks, two residents told Eden Prairie police they received a pre-recorded message from someone who said they were from the city of Eden Prairie and asked about the residents' social security numbers.
"This is not how the city of Eden Prairie conducts business," the release says.
The city advised residents who receive a city-related phone call to contact the Eden Prairie city staff directly at 952-949-8300. Residents who think they've been the victim of a scam call should call the police department at 952-949-6200, the release says.