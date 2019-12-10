Eden Prairie’s fifth annual Shop with a Cop event partnered local police officers with 13 children on a shopping trip at Eden Prairie Center, according to Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund’s Lisa Toomey.
The event, held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, included shopping and a pizza party at Davanni’s afterward, with desserts from Byerlys, Toomey told Eden Prairie News.
Kids shop both for themselves and their families, Toomey told Eden Prairie News. Each child receives a Target gift card and some cash. Amounts vary depending on donations to the event.
“It is a really nice day and gives the officers a chance to help in a different way,” Toomey wrote in an email. “The kids have a great time and get to learn a little about the police while having fun.”
Shop with a Cop is sponsored by the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund, a nonprofit organization that has existed since 1977. The fund assists the department in crime prevention efforts and providing award money for items such as a bullet-proof vest for one of the police dogs and medication disposal bags.
Over the years the organization also has funded programs including the Citizens and Senior Citizens Police Academies, CounterACT in the schools, Eden Prairie Night to Unite and Police Explorers Program, according to Toomey.