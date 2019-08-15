A small fire in Eden Prairie Center prompted an evacuation of AMC Theaters on Aug. 14, said Nancy Litwin, the mall's general manager.
Mall security officers responded to an alarm shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, caused by a small fire in a service corridor, Litwin said. The movie theater was evacuated as a precaution.
The Eden Prairie Fire Department responded to the scene. There was some water damage to the mall caused by sprinklers set off by the fire, Litwin said, but the evacuation was smooth and the theater is open for business as usual on Aug. 15.
In an Eden Prairie page on Facebook, one person commented that their child was at AMC at the time of the fire and the theater told them they would be refunded the cost of their tickets.