On Feb. 13, Eden Prairie firefighters responded to a small fire which was contained by the building's sprinklers before the firefighters arrived, the assistant chief told Eden Prairie News.
Two fire trucks went to 6205 Dell Rd at 8:12 p.m. in response to a water flow alarm after sprinklers went off in Best Cleaners, assistant chief Kurt Buchanan said. A bin of laundry had caught fire, but nothing else in the building burned and the responders' main tasks were to ensure the bin was extinguished and clear the building of smoke and burnt materials, he said.
"It's a good story, that sprinklers make a difference," Buchanan said. "They're designed to keep fires at bay."
The fire department contacted Best Cleaners and the owner of the strip mall, which also houses Venice Nails and a Holiday gas station, Buchanan said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Buchanan said.