An Eden Prairie woman and Chaska man who were reported missing over the weekend have been found, Katie Bengtson, senior communications coordinator with the city of Eden Prairie, told Eden Prairie News.
Melissa Saari Capaul, 24, of Eden Prairie, and Levi Michael Roth, 22, of Chaska, were "found safe" in Sparks, Nevada, at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, the Eden Prairie Police Department said in a news release.
They were reported missing over the weekend by friends and family after they were unable to make contact with them since last Thursday, the release notes.
"Eden Prairie Police would like to thank the Chaska Police Department and the Sparks Police Department for assisting with this case," the release added.
No further information was released.
The original story is below.
The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old man.
Melissa Saari Capaul, of Eden Prairie, was reported missing to the Eden Prairie Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 28, the department said in a Sept. 29 news release. She was last seen with Levi Michael Roth, 22, of Chaska, who was reported missing to the Chaska Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The two were last seen together late Thursday, Sept. 26, in Chaska, the release said. Capaul is also believed to have her dog with her.
Capaul’s black 2003 Honda Civic (Minnesota license plate CZB-938) is also missing, the release said. Her debit card was last used at 5:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Kwik Trip at Highway 212 and Reform Street in Norwood Young America.
Capaul is described as being 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds with curly blonde hair. Roth is said to be 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone with information that may help find Capaul and Roth is asked to call the police. The Eden Prairie Police Department’s number is 952-949-6200 and the Chaska Police Department's number is 952-361-1231.
No other information was released.