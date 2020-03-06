As of March 6, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19, also called coronavirus, in Minnesota, let alone Eden Prairie, but the city and school district both sent out cautionary messages to residents the week of March 2 as concerns continue to rise over the spread of the virus.
Both the city of Eden Prairie and Eden Prairie Schools said they're monitoring the situation closely and conferring with state and local officials with knowledge of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We have prepared for disease outbreaks in the past and district administrators are updating our response plans," wrote superintendent Josh Swanson in a letter to families on the district's website.
"Eden Prairie’s Emergency Management Team is working closely with public safety officials in neighboring cities and schools, along with our EMS, county and state partners to be fully prepared to protect our community," the city wrote in a news release. "Eden Prairie, like all Minnesota cities, takes the coronavirus extremely seriously and is proactively working to minimize public health risk."
State health officials have not recommended changes to school hours or events, the district's letter says, and residents should take the same precautions they do during an ordinary cold and flu season.
Those precautions include:
- Washing your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or elbow, not your hand
- Avoid touching your face, particularly your nose, eyes and mouth
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces like door knobs, touchscreens and counter tops
- Not sharing water bottles, cups, food, cosmetics, etc., with others
- Staying home when you are sick
Parents of students who are not feeling well should call their school's attendance line to report an absence, the district's letter says. It also advises families to stay calm: "Anxiety and worry can actually make us more susceptible to routine illnesses," the letter notes, and people should focus on eating well and getting enough sleep to stay healthy.
Daily updates on Minnesota's COVID-19 response are available on the Minnesota Department of Health's website at bit.ly/32Xsj8z. Twin Cites PBS also produced an almanac special about COVID-19 in consultation with public health experts.