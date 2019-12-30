Eden Prairie’s annual deer management program doesn’t just serve to keep the city’s deer population in check; it also provides venison to local families in need, according to Matt Bourne, the city’s parks and natural resources manager.
“All deer that are taken as part of our management activities are processed and donated to needy families in the area,” Bourne told Eden Prairie News in an email.
The city partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Three Rivers Park District to safely and effectively cull deer populations, Bourne said. Using aerial counts of deer population density and input about deer problems from residents, they create a baited site for sharpshooters to target and kill deer, he said.
While disposal of deer carcasses has been complicated in other regions due to the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), it hasn’t been a problem in Eden Prairie.
“We have not had any confirmed cases of CWD in Eden Prairie but are definitely tracking its spread,” Bourne wrote.
Since 2016, the city has done annual deer management with a target of 50-60 deer killed. However, in the winter of 2019-2020, the program aims to kill around 120 deer, Bourne said. That number is higher than the past few years because severe ice, cold and snow in the past few winters has made it difficult to hit previous targets, he explained. The city has had a deer management program since 1994.
It’s against city code for residents to shoot at or kill deer.