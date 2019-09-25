A few weeks before the 2019 school year began, Eden Prairie police officer Brandon Carlston met his new partner in a hot parking lot outside the Albertville Fire Department. As excited as Carlston felt, Jax took it to the next level: The 15-month-old German shepherd had been waiting in an air-conditioned van and needed to work off his energy.
"He was pretty wound-up," Carlston remembered. "He was running circles."
Carlston and Jax are the Eden Prairie Police Department's newest K-9 team, bringing the number to two. It's been a long-time dream of Carlston's to work with a dog on the force: Since he was hired in 2008, he's volunteered to help train police dogs by acting as a decoy, hiding in boxes or buildings for dogs to learn how to find people and follow scents. So, when the department purchased a new dog this summer with help from the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund, the Eden Prairie Lions Club and the family of a retired Eden Prairie veterinarian, he was first in line to put his name in the hat.
"I didn't have to think twice about it," Carlston said. "When the opportunity came mid-summer, I jumped at it."
Together, the duo will sniff out illegal drugs, track down evidence at crime scenes, and help find missing people. But first, Carlston and Jax will have to finish their 10-week training course where Jax will learn how to put his nose to use, and Carlston will learn how to help him.
From canine to K-9
It takes just under an hour to drive to Performance Kennels, Inc., in Buffalo, Minnesota, where a dog learns how to be a K-9. Carlston and Jax are there Monday through Friday, though the training sessions vary in length depending on the weather and how Jax is doing.
Though Carlston has been on the force for 11 years and the SWAT team for eight, training Jax is his toughest role yet. With a human officer, he can discuss their respective roles and expectations, but a similar conversation with Jax would fall on deaf ears.
"This by far is the most challenging thing I've done in my law enforcement career," Carlston said. "Where do you begin? It's like a newborn, except the dogs are already intelligent, but they don't know what you mean."
The most powerful tool in at the trainer's disposal is reward. Some dogs respond well to treats; Jax prefers his rubber training ball.
"He lives for that ball," Carlston said. "He couldn't have cared less about the treats."
Carlston trains Jax to find various illegal drugs, like heroin, cocaine or meth − provided by the Drug Enforcement Agency − by hiding the drug in a jar or bottle, letting Jax sniff the substance, making him sit, and then giving him the ball as a reward. The challenge grows in baby steps: First the jar is placed further away, and then hidden in a car, or even a building. The duo finished their third week of training on Sept. 21.
"I have to convey that the ball is my ball, and if you do the right thing, I give it to you," Carlston said. "It's amazing how quick they catch on."
A working police dog needs to be acclimated to a variety of sounds and experiences, like gunshots or crowded community events. As a puppy in Slovakia, where many of working dog breeders are located, Jax lived with a family with young children and socialized frequently with many people, Carlston said; as for gunshots, a trainer plays with a dog while blanks are fired at a distance, then closer and closer until the dog understands that the sound is not inherently dangerous.
"Because they've affiliated that sound with 'no danger,' it doesn't freak them out," Carlston explained. As for safety, Jax will be trained in to listen to Carlston in tense moments and find cover when commanded. Otherwise, police dogs are often left at the station if officers are aware of a particularly dangerous situation.
Jax and Carlston will receive a certification when they finish the Performance Kennels training course, but the learning never really ends. Jax will be re-certified annually until he retires, Carlston said.
"There is no final, 'OK, I have the perfect dog' − that simply doesn't exist," he added.
Family life
Jax and Carlston are coworkers and housemates, too: Jax lives with Carlston and his wife, three children (ages 6, 4, and 11 months) and their golden retriever Kimber. Carlston's family − all dog-lovers, he said − was immediately on board with adding Jax to the household. For the kids, there was an added bonus of their favorite TV show becoming reality.
"They're huge fans of 'Paw Patrol,'" Carlston laughed.
Jax plays with Kimber, enjoys belly rubs, and while there's an understanding in the household that Jax "goes to work with Dad," Carlston said, when Jax is off the clock, he's a regular dog.
"They're not the vicious, man-eating beasts that some people envision," he explained. "They have a certain job to do... but other than that they're just well-trained dogs."
Police dogs work for a minimum of five years, and they're typically on the job for around seven or eight years, Carlston said. For the four-legged officers, though, a day at work is no different than a day of fun.