Registration for the 2020 Eden Prairie senior party is open.
The parents of Eden Prairie High School are hosting an all-night party for seniors on Friday, June 5, directly after the graduation ceremony. The party will go until 4 a.m. Saturday, June 6.
Throughout the evening, seniors will enjoy food from local restaurants, play fun games and contests, enjoy relaxing spa services, participate in a service project for PROP, win raffle prizes and watch live magic and hypnotist performances.
Register at epseniorparty.org. The website has all the party information including registration, volunteer sign-up (which begins March 16) and upcoming fundraisers.
Contact event chairs at chair@epseniorparty.org with any questions.