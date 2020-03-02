2019 graduation

Eden Prairie High School’s class of 2019 included 729 graduates. The ceremony was held at Mariucci Arena on Friday, June 7, 2019.

 Photo courtesy of Eden Prairie Schools

Registration for the 2020 Eden Prairie senior party is open.

The parents of Eden Prairie High School are hosting an all-night party for seniors on Friday, June 5, directly after the graduation ceremony. The party will go until 4 a.m. Saturday, June 6.

Throughout the evening, seniors will enjoy food from local restaurants, play fun games and contests, enjoy relaxing spa services, participate in a service project for PROP, win raffle prizes and watch live magic and hypnotist performances.

 Register at epseniorparty.org. The website has all the party information including registration, volunteer sign-up (which begins March 16) and upcoming fundraisers.

Contact event chairs at chair@epseniorparty.org with any questions.

