Schools in the area are closing early and canceling or postponing afternoon and evening activities due to the pending snowstorm.
The area is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The storm is expected to dump 6-9 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, with the heaviest snow slated to fall between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen tweeted.
Not really much change in the forecast. Snow begins later today, heaviest this afternoon/evening, lighter overnight, with STRONG northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph Saturday. Blowing and drifting snow on Saturday, with blizzard conditions likely in western Minnesota #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bLvogupO7u— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 17, 2020
In addition to heavy snow, 20-30 mph winds, with gusts as high as 35 mph, are in the forecast for Friday afternoon and Saturday. The National Weather Service is warning travel could be “very difficult,” impacting the Friday afternoon commute.
The forecast has prompted many school districts in the area to dismiss students early on Friday, Jan. 17. Here is what area schools have announced as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday:
- Eden Prairie Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early. Buses will run their regular afternoon routes, but will depart schools two hours earlier than normal, the district said in a tweet.
- Hopkins Public Schools will release all 7-12 grade students at 12:30 p.m. to allow buses to get to the elementary schools on time, the district’s website says. Elementary schools that release at 3:30 p.m. will release students who ride the bus at 3 p.m. Elementary schools that release at 4 p.m. will release “as close as possible to their regular dismissal time.” All after school activities are canceled.
- Minnetonka Public Schools will dismiss students early, the district’s website says. Excelsior Elementary, Deephaven Elementary and Minnetonka High School will be dismissed at noon; Scenic Heights Elementary, Clear Springs Elementary, Groveland Elementary and Minnewashta Elementary will be released at 12:40 p.m.; Minnetonka Middle School East and Minnetonka Middle School West will be released at 1:20 p.m.
- Orono Public Schools will close early, with the high school dismissing students at 1:30 p.m. and the middle school dismissing students at 1:40 p.m., the district website says. “This will allow our secondary buses to complete their routes and return in time to pick up elementary students on schedule.” All evening activities are canceled and the activities center will close at 5 p.m.
- Wayzata Public Schools will dismiss school two hours early, the district’s website says. Afternoon activities are canceled.
- Westonka Public Schools will not be closing early, but the Westonka Adventure Club child care program and the Westonka Activity Center will close at 2:30 p.m., the district’s website says. All afternoon activities and community education classes are canceled.