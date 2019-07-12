Sports 4 Dummies: Equal pay for equal play

Listen to this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies with sports editors Dan Huss, Tom Schardin, Eric Kraushar and Todd Abeln:
In this week's episode of Sports 4 Dummies, Southwest News Media sports editors Dan Huss and Eric Kraushar discuss equal pay for equal play for the U.S. Women's Soccer Team, what's on their schedule for the remainder of the summer and what's coming up for local sports in the fall.
Post production and edit by Rachel Minske.
