On the surface, Saturday's 79-61 win over a 17-1 Cambridge-Isanti team lifted the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team's overall record to a state-best 21-0.
But take a look below the surface, wow!
On Saturday, Eden Prairie's Connor Christensen's 10 points lifted the senior forward's career-points total over the 1,000-points mark.
And?
Christensen joins John Henry, Austin Andrews and Drake Dobbs as the only boys basketball team in the state, ever, to have four players from the same class score 1,000 or more points.
“It's pretty unbelievable,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom.
Note: The 2016 Browerville girls team started five 1,000-point scorers, four from the same class. Also note: Browerville does not play in the Lake Conference.
On the surface,again, Christensen, Henry, Andrews and Dobbs look to be the same player. After all, they each average in double digits (Dobbs – 18.5 points per game, Andrews – 16.0 ppg, Henry – 15.9 ppg and Christensen – 12.9 ppg).
“Drake is the first Eden Prairie eighth-grader to play varsity,” said Flom. “As a sophomore, he broke Eden Prairie's three-point record with 100. The old record was 77. He's scores in a variety of ways and he's on pace to score 2,000 points.”
Dobbs is already Eden Prairie's all-time leading scorer.
“Austin is the most consistent player I've ever coached,” said Flom. “He'll get 16-20 every night. He's so efficient.”
Andrews has scored in double digits in 20 of 21 games this season.
“John makes a lot of threes and scores in bunches,” said Flom. “On Saturday, he broke the school record with 10 three-pointers. The old record was eight.
“While Connor is a slasher and scores a lot of points on hustle plays, he shot 43 percent from behind the three-point line as a sophomore,” added Flom. “He's still at over 40 percent.”
Christensen is Eden Prairie's best defender.
3-0
Saturday's win over Cambridge-Isanti completed a three-win week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 3. Eden Prairie rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Wayzata 88-81.
“We faced a little adversity and responded,” said Flom.
Dobbs led Eden Prairie with 29 points. Andrews added 18, Christensen 13 and Henry 12.
On Friday, Eden Prairie defeated Edina 81-57. Henry paced Eden Prairie with 28 points. Christensen added 19.
Eden Prairie has five game left in its regular season.
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie was scheduled to host No. 5-ranked Hopkins.
On Friday, Eden Prairie plays at Buffalo.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Eden Prairie plays at Minnehaha Academy, No. 1 in Class 3A.
“While it might be our most hyped game of the regular season,” said Flom, of playing at Minnehaha Academy, “it's arguably the least significant. It's not a conference game and it's not a section game.”
Eden Prairie ends its regular season with away games at Saint Michael-Albertville (Friday, Feb. 21) and Minnetonka (Friday, Feb. 28).