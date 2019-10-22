Chad Becker, coach of the Eden Prairie High School volleyball team, didn't much care for the first email he received regarding Section 2AAA volleyball.
“It said that we tied Hutchinson in a vote for No. 4 (No. 4 seed) and lost in a tiebreaker,” said Becker. “Really?”
A second email corrected the first and stated that Eden Prairie was awarded the No. 4 seed and Hutchinson the No. 5.
“Someone made an error,” said Becker.
Question: Is the No. 4 seed that much better than the No. 5?
“As the No. 4, you get a bye and then a home match,” said Becker. “It's a different environment when you're hosting.”
Hutchinson was scheduled to open Section 2AAA play on Wednesday with a home match against Mankato East. If it wins, it travels to Eden Prairie on Friday.
“While playing in the first round isn't worst thing as it helps get the jitters out,” said Becker, “I still like playing that quarterfinal at home.”
Eden Prairie finished its regular season with an 18-10 overall record.
“Other than the two losses to Bloomington Jefferson, which could have went the other way, all our other losses were to teams that were ranked,” said the coach.
Shakopee, Minnetonka and New Prague were seeded No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3.
Top test
On Thursday, after coaches seeded the Section 2AAA tournament, Eden Prairie fell 3-0 (25-9, 25-9 and 25-14) to No. 1-ranked Eagan.
“They're undefeated for a reason,” said Becker.
Eagan, who competes in Section 3AAA, opens the postseason with a 26-0 overall record.
“I've always liked to prepare for the playoffs by playing a top quality opponent,” said Becker, “and Eagan is as good as it gets.
“Playing a team like that shows you what you have to do to get better,” he added.
When asked what makes Eagan so good, Becker starts by saying they have best high school player in the country. They also have a 6-6 middle.
“One of the big things,” he said, “is pace of play. That takes some getting used to.”
While Eden Prairie didn't take a set from the top-ranked Willdcats, Becker said Eagles improved as the match went on.
“The rallies went longer in the third set,” he said. “We weren't playing at their pace, but we were catching up.”
And?
Eden Prairie was able to practice a recent lineup change.
“We made a who-is-playing-where-and-when change,” said the coach. “Basically, we're flipping Kendall (Kendall Minta) and Livia (Livia Hagberg). By doing that, we're getting Kendall opposite our setter.”
Why?
“It makes our attacking numbers more consistent,” said Becker.
Playoffs
For Eden Prairie to play deep into the playoffs, its serve receive is going to have to be better.
“If we can stay a little more in-system,” said Becker, “we can balance our offense.”
Prediction?
”Everyone in our section has been vulnerable at times,” said Becker. “At the same time, we've all looked really strong.
“If you're on, you'll keep playing,” he added. “If not, you're done.”
Eden Prairie vs. Hutchinson is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Semifinals, at high seed, are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29.