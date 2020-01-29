With the hiring of Lexi Young as the new Eden Prairie High School synchronized swim coach, the Eagles are putting the band back together.
Young and assistant coaches Lauren Ritter and Savannah Lasley swam on the same 2010 EPHS synchronized swim team.
Young and Ritter have been Eden Prairie assistants, Young for two years, Ritter for three.
“We’re invested,” said Young, “and we want to build the program.”
Priorities A, B and C are about numbers.
“We have nine returning swimmers,” said Young. “We’d like to double that.”
To do so, they’ve headed straight to social media, creating an Instagram account (@epsynchro) and a Facebook page.
They’ve partnered with Eden Prairie’s Community Education Program and hosted a series of introductory clinics.
The last clinic before the start of the spring high school synchronized swim season is scheduled for 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Oak Point Elementary/Eagles Heights Immersion pool. Participants, fifth- through 12-graders, learn synchro skills such as “eggbeating,” “skulling” and “pop-ups.” The only requirement is that you know how to swim.
When asked who makes the best synchronized swimmers, Young qualified her answer by saying that it’s rare for a new swimmer to come out for a high school team with synchronized swimming experience.
“I joined knowing nothing about synchronized swimming,” said Ritter, “I wasn’t even a great swimmer. I could barely swim a couple laps.”
Yet Ritter loved everything about it.
“I met some of my closest friends on the synchronized swim team,” she said. “We’re still close.”
Those things being said, the best candidates are able to incorporate music with swimming.
“Music, dance, gymnastics and diving backgrounds are great,” said Young, “but you don’t need necessarily need those things. It’s really a broad range.”
And?
“The girls get so excited when anyone new joins,” said Young, “and it doesn’t take long for the new person to fit right in.”
Instruction
Ritter said the best synchronized swimmers make difficult skills/routines look easy.
She then said that mastering those skills is a process.
When asked if the new coaching staff plans to get in the pool with their team, Ritter laughed.
“I keep a suit in my bag,” she added.
Young said she expects to coach in the water.
“You almost have to show the swimmers where to position their hands for the lifts,” she said. “Besides, you can only watch so many YouTube videos.”
Busy
Busy starts now.
An Eden Prairie synchronized swimming clinic is set for Saturday, Feb. 8 (register at edenprairie.ce.eleyo.com).
A preseason synchronized swim meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, in the Eden Prairie High School East Commons.
The official start of the Eden Prairie High School synchronized swim season is Monday, March 2. Practices and home meets are held at the Oak Point Elementary/Eagles Heights Spanish Immersion pool.
For more information, follow @epsynchro on Instagram and Facebook.