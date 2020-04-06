In last week's Eden Prairie News, Eden Prairie High School's single greatest athletic moment was expanded into five greatest moments. Like anything, and everything, Eden Prairie's five of a kind were open to debate.
Greatest? Says who? Best? Compared to what?
This week, Eden Prairie High School's five greatest individual performances will be put under the microscope.
And just like last week, we'll agree to disagree.
Note: Text was taken from old Eden Prairie News articles.
1
Who: Rachel Bootsma
When: Nov. 20, 2010
Why so great? Bootsma, a future Olympian, broke the national 100-yard backstroke at the Minnesota state meet
The 2010 Class AA Girls State Swim and Dive meet started with a surprise as Eden Prairie Head Coach Kelly Boston inserted Bootsma into her team’s 200-medley relay lineup.
The surprise was that Bootsma wouldn’t be swimming the backstroke or the butterfly, easily her two best events. Instead, she’d swim the breaststroke.
So?
Eden Prairie (Katie Bootsma, Sarah Coolidge, Bootsma and Ellie Suek) opened the meet by breaking an All-Time state record (1:44.80).
“Not in a million years did Edina think we’d put Rachel in the breaststroke,” said Boston, while adding that the 200 medley relay is a race Edina had owned (Edina held the previous All-Time record).
That was the first of a number of amazing swims.
Included on this list was Bootsma's 100-yard butterfly, which she swam in state-record time.
“It was just off the national record,” said Boston, of Bootsma’s finish (52.73).
The race of the day, however, occurred in the 100-yard backstroke where Bootsma set a national record with a swim of 51.53 (the old record, set by California’s Cindy Tran, was 51.85).
“I’ve been doing this for 60 years,” said the head official, “and I’ve never seen a national record.”
Ironically, Boston has. “My friend broke the national backstroke record in 1987,” she said. “She swam in it 56-something.”
Acknowledging that this was indeed something truly special, the crowd gave Bootsma a standing ovation as she accepted her first place medal.
But the drama wasn’t over. With one race remaining, Eden Prairie found itself needing to finish ahead of the defending state champion Stillwater Ponies in the 400-yard freestyle relay in order finish runner-up. Eden Prairie entered the race with a 189-188 lead (barring a DQ, Edina was going to be the overall winner).
As expected, second place would go down to the finish (Bootsma was trying to chase down Stillwater’s Hannah Bowen, a state record holder in her own right).
So?
Bootsma passed Bowen just before the finish. As a result, Eden Prairie finished second overall (223 points). Stillwater finished third with 220 points.
Bootsma swam in the 2012 Olympics, winning a gold medal as part of Team USA's 4x100 medley relay (Bootsma swam the backstroke leg in the preliminary race, Missy Franklin swam backstroke in the finals).
2
Who Jill Ames and Steph Wegehaupt
When: Feb. 29, 1992
Why so great? One day after helping their EPHS gymnastic team to the state's best-ever team score (150.8), Ames and Wegehapupt won individual titles
For the second year in a row and the fourth time in six years, the Eden Prairie High School gymnastics team is the best in the state.
The Eagles won the state Class AA title Friday night (Feb. 28, 1992) in St. Paul, outperforming and out-scoring its chief rivals — Lakeville and Mounds View.
Along the way, the Eagles set a new state-meet scoring record. Their total of 150.8 points bettered the state-meet scoring record of 150.55 they had set the year prior.
In addition, the Eagles can lay claim to having the finest all-around gymnast in the state for 1991-92. In the individual competition Saturday evening, sophomore Ames won the state all-around title with 38.45 points.
Ames also took first place in the balance beam (9.65), while teammate Wegehaupt successfully defended her floor exercise title (9.75).
When asked to rank which gymnast performed best, former coach Linda Wallenberg responded as if she was asked to pick a favorite child.
“My answer would be both,” she said.
Wallenberg added that there was a push to put together a National High School Championship Meet in the early 90s.
“We tried to put a National competition together,” she said, “but because seasons in different parts of the country didn't align, it never happened. Instead, we submitted scores.”
And?
Eden Prairie was crowed National High School Gymnastics Team of the Year in 1992-93 (scores were used from the 1991-92 season) and again in 1992-93.
Ames was a two-time National beam champion, Wegehaupt a two-time National floor champion and Wallenberg a two-time National Coach of the Year
3
Who: Denzel Brown
When: June 10, 2017
Why so great: Brown sprinted to 100- and 200-meter state titles. His times were fifth- and fourth-fastest in Minnesota high school history
While Bruce Kivimaki, coach of the Eden Prairie High School boys track team, didn’t so much as say that Brown was a once in a lifetime athlete, he did note that the Eden Prairie High School track program got its start in 1953 and that it's never seen anyone like him.
“If my math is correct, that’s 64-65 years,” he said.
At this year’s state meet, Brown won gold in the 100-meter dash, gold in the 200-meter dash and helped Eden Prairie to a runner-up finish in the 4x100.
“His 100 (10.50) is fifth-best in Minnesota history,” said Kivimaki. “His 200 (20.97) is fourth-best and our 4x100 (41.97) is sixth-best. Unfortunately, they were running in a race that included the fifth-fastest team.”
Brown’s 20.97 is one of only four sub-21-second high-school times ever posted in Minnesota. Eden Prairie’s 4x100 (Nikhil Tammana, Brown, DJ Johnson and Devionne Young) ran one of only six sub-42-second times.
Brown won the 100, running away from the field.
He ended Eden Prairie’s meet on a winning note, clocking his 200 in a blazing-fast 20.97.
Note: Brown’s 20.97 was just 0.05 off the all-time state record.
“He’s just so smooth,” said Kivimaki. “He doesn’t even look fast, until you look at your watch. Then it’s wow.”
Brown ran at Western Texas College before transferring to Butler University.
4
Who: JD Spielman
When: Sept. 11, 2105
Why so great? In a 28-20 win over Maple Grove, Spielman scored three touchdowns, intercepted a pass and counted a sack
The Maple Grove Crimson’s game plan to upset the No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie High School football team was spot on, until it wasn’t.
The best way to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard is to keep the ball off the Eagles.
For much of the first half, Maple Grove did just that. In fact, Eden Prairie’s offense didn’t even run a first-quarter play.
Here’s the rub: On Maple Grove’s first punt, they punted to Spielman, who juked and jived his way to a 93-yard touchdown.
If Maple Grove was sailing, the wind just calmed.
The Crimson answered, kind of, by driving to the red zone before throwing a pick in the end zone. Care to guess who made the interception? Yep, Spielman.
Maple Grove did get a first-half field goal, cutting Eden Prairie’s lead to 7-3, but that’s how the half ended.
Eden Prairie scored on its opening drive of the second half when Alec Hetherington ran in from 12 yards out. The score was set up by a 42-yard Spielman run.
Maple Grove responded, cutting Eden Prairie’s lead to 14-10.
They then blundered by kicking off to Spielman. The speedy triple threat housed the mistake for an 85-yard score.
Fool me once?
After getting an all-important defensive stop, Spielman struck again, scoring on a highlight-worthy 25-yard run.
If you’re keeping track, that was his third touchdown of the game. He also had a sack, a pick and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
After the game, the senior captain was quoted saying, “It was fun for me.”
You think?
Spielman won Minnesota's Mr. Football Award in 2015. He was the University of Nebraska's Receiver of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
5
Who: April Bockin
When: 2014 section tournament
Why so great? Bockin, 2014's Ms. Soccer, scored an Eden Prairie record 68 goals over her four-year high school career
The Oxford Dictionary’s definition of a goalscorer (one word) is a player who scores goals.
That’s also Captain Obvious’ definition.
Eden Prairie senior Bockin is a goalscorer; 24 and counting this year (2014); 68 and counting over her four-year high school career.
At a Sunday banquet sponsored by the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association, Bockin was honored with the 2014 Ms. Soccer Award, Minnesota’s top individual soccer honor.
“I was surprised when they called my name,” admits Bockin.
She shouldn’t have been.
If she’s not the most prolific goalscorer in the state, it’s only because she competes in the Lake Conference, arguably the most competitive conference in the state.
“She’s clutch,” said Eden Prairie Head Coach Noel Quinn. “I don’t know how many playoff goals she’s scored, but I’m guessing the number is very high.
Of her 68 total goals, more than half were scored in the Lake Conference.”
Bockin scored Eden Prairie’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Prior Lake in the Section 2AA title game.
She scored three goals in a 3-1 semifinal win over Shakopee. In the Eagles’ three-game postseason, Bockin had six of the Eagles’ eight goals.
“Nothing she does surprises me,” adds Quinn.
Bockin went on to play soccer at the University of Minnesota. In 2018, she was named Big 10 Forward of the Year.