Before the start of the season, it was suggested that Minnehaha Academy was the best high school basketball team in Minnesota history.
Instead of running away from this label, the Redhawks tried to make it stick.
Unfazed by losses to to 4A teams Cretin-Derham Hall and Hopkins, Minnehaha, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, rattled off 16 consecutive wins.
On Tuesday, they would face their toughest test yet, an undefeated Eden Prairie team that was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
A win over the Eagles wouldn't answer the “best ever” question, but it would add fuel to the fire.
Fans purchased tickets for Tuesday's game hours in advance. To accommodate demand, the school set up an additional 350 seats in an auxiliary gym next to the main gym.
And?
Eden Prairie coach David Flom said there was more hype to Tuesday's game than any game he's ever been part of.
Minnehaha opened with 11-5 and 23-12 leads.
Offensively, Eden Prairie was struggling.
Blame 5-star recruit Chet Holmgren.
“He changes every shot,” said Flom.
This includes shots you only think about attempting.
Still, or will, Eden Prairie is a tough out.
A pair of baskets by John Henry pulled Eden Prairie to within seven (25-18).
At halftime, Eden Prairie trailed 31-25.
Run away
Henry opened the second half on a three spree.
In no time, 25-31 became 34-36.
With seven minutes to go, Eden Prairie trailed 58-54.
With six minutes to go, Will Foster drove the lane and knotted the game at 59-59.
Back-to-back Henry baskets put the Eagles out in front 63-59.
They never looked back.
Offensively, Eden Prairie was feeling it. Defensively, Eden Prairie was dishing it (Minnehaha went nearly 10 minutes with just one basket).
Final score: Eden Prairie 78, Minnehaha Academy 64.
Henry led all scores with 29 points. His line included seven made three-pointers. Drake Dobbs finished with 20 points, Austin Andrews 17, Connor Christensen 10.
Jalen Suggs led Minnehaha with 23 points. Hercy Miller added 19.
And?
Eden Prairie's “best ever” effort lifted its overall record to 24-0.