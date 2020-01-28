Without context, Nordic ski results can be misleading
As an example, the Eden Prairie High School girls and boys Nordic teams finished first and second at last Tuesday's Lake Conference classic race.
“It was a make up for the Rennet race that was canceled the previous Friday,” said Eden Prairie coach Doug Boonstra. “A lot of schools held people out because they skied Junior Nationals over the weekend. The Edina girls team's top three skiers didn't ski. Wayzata's top skier quit to focus on Junior Nationals races and we held out our top boy and top girl.
“Besides,” he added, ”sprint relays were scheduled for Thursday.”
The Eden Prairie girls team won the sprint relay day, counting 289 team points. Second-place Wayzata counted 287. Edina (275), Hopkins (265) and Minnetonka (253) finished third, fourth and fifth.
The Eden Prairie boys team finished second to Minnetonka's first. The Skippers counted a team-best 287 points. Eden Prairie and Hopkins tied for second with 281 points. Wayzata finished fourth with 277 points, Edina fifth with 257.
Postseason
Thursday, and Tuesday, were snapshots of the Lake Conference season.
They were pictures, but maybe not the big picture.
“The section meet is going to be interesting,” said Boonstra. “On paper, Minneapolis Southwest and Minnetonka have the best boys teams.
“The girls competition,” he adds, “could be a four-school race. Southwest, for example, doesn't have the most depth, but does have the best skier. Our top six is better than Edina's top six, but their top-three might be better than our top-three.”
Skinny Ski's Jan. 20 poll lists Minneapolis Southwest as the No. 6-ranked boys team in the state. Minnetonka and Eden Prairie are said to be on the “cusp.”
Edina is the No. 5-ranked girls team. Minneapolis Southwest is No. 7. Eden Prairie is the first team listed in the “cusp” grouping.
Back-to-back
The Lake Conference championship meet is scheduled for Thursday at Baker Park Reserve. The Section 2A meet is scheduled for Monday at Theodore Wirth.
“With the two meets so close, you can't train,” said Boonstra, “you can just recover.”
When asked about the scheduling, Boonstra said Section 2 and Section 6 have to go on Monday and Thursday.
“They (Section 6) don't want to go on Monday either,” he said, “so we're alternating. They raced on Monday last year, we get it this year.”