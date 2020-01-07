On Friday, the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team defeated No. 5-ranked Chaska 81-68.
Two Saturdays ago, Np. 1 Eden Prairie defeated No. 6 Shakopee 75-59.
“The two teams are similar,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “They take care of the ball and they don't take bad shots.”
The two games were also similar.
When Eden Prairie defeated Shakopee, the game was tied at 53-53 with 9:30 remaining. The Eagles would finish on a 22-6 run.
On Friday, Eden Prairie led Chaska 57-54 with 9:30 remaining. Eden Prairie broke the game open with an 18-3 run.
“The Shakopee game changed with pressure,” said Flom. “On Friday, we didn't do anything special. We just got stops. They missed some shots and we got rebounds.
“At one point,” he added, “we scored on nine possessions in a row.”
And?
“We're a hard team to beat once we get a lead,” said Flom. “You can try to pressure us, but Drake (Drake Dobbs) is just so good with the ball.”
What also makes Eden Prairie difficult to beat is its balance.
On Friday, John Henry scored 20 points. Dobbs added 19, Austin Andrews 16, Connor Christensen 12 and Will Foster nine.
“We almost had five guys in double digits,” added Flom.
Luke Strazzanti led Chaska with 17 points. Jack Frick added 13.
No. 1 seed
Eden Prairie is 4-0 against Section 2-4A teams, counting wins over Prior Lake, Edina, Shakopee and Chaska.
“We've beaten all the contenders,” said Flom. “We're the No. 1 seed now and I don't know how that changes.”
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosts Chanhassen in another game against a section team.
After Tuesday, Eden Prairie plays the toughest stretch of its regular season.
On Friday, Eden Prairie plays an away game at Wayzata.
Next Thursday, Eden Prairie plays at No. 7-ranked Hopkins. Next Saturday, Eden Prairie plays No. 2-ranked Park Center at Anoka Ramsey Community College.
“We'll treat the Thursday/Saturday games like the state tournament,” said Flom. “The Thursday game is like the semifinals, Saturday, like the state championship.
“The format for the state tournament is the same,” he added. “Semifinals on Thursday, finals on Saturday.”
And yes, he's hoping his Eagles have that same schedule come March.
He'll hope that, but he won't say that.
“We've done a good job not talking about section and state tournaments,” he said. “It's boring, but our approach is one game at a time.
“We talked about how important the Chaska game was in terms of our section,” he added. “but that didn't change our approach. Last week, we wanted to go 1-0 against Chaska.”
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie wants to go 1-0 against Chanhassen. On Friday, its 1-0 against Wayzata.