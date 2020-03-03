Friday's 77-64 win at Minnetonka tagged the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team on a perfect 26-0 regular season.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie was awarded Section 2-4A's top seed.
Chaska was awarded the No. 2 seed, Shakopee No. 3, Prior Lake No. 4, Minnetonka No. 5, Edina No. 6, Bloomington Jefferson No. 7 and Chanhassen No. 8.
By Saturday afternoon, team records were reset to 0-0.
Question: Can Eden Prairie forget about 26-0, forget about a Lake Conference championship, forget about beating Minnehaha Academy, forget about sweeping Hopkins...
“While we're not going to forget about the things we accomplished, we know the post season is our most important season,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “We've talked about respecting the tournament(s) and its consequences. If you lose, you're done.”
When asked about the Section 2-4A tournament, Flom said Friday's game was the perfect primer.
“They (Minnetonka) deliberately slowed the game down,” he said, “and aside from maybe Prior Lake, that's what everyone will do.
“If teams are going to run with us,” he added, “there's not a team in the section that can beat us.”
And?
On Friday, Minnetonka, choosing not to run, trailed Eden Prairie by four points with under four minutes to go.
“Fewer possessions,” added Flom.
Yet, Eden Prairie adjusted and won by 13.
Drake Dobbs and John Henry counted 23 points apiece. Austin Andrews added 14, Will Foster nine and Connor Christensen eight.
Cam Steele led Minnetonka with 34 points. Riley O'Connor added 15.
Scouting
Sunday found Flom breaking down tape and working on game planning.
“Chanhassen dropping to No. 8 helps,” he said, “as I haven't seen Bloomington Jefferson and they seem to play everyone pretty tough.”
Eden Prairie defeated Chanhassen 100-67 during the regular season.
If Eden Prairie wins its first round game, scheduled for Wednesday, the Eagles will play host to the Prior Lake vs. Minnetonka winner in the section semifinals on Saturday at noon.
Eden Prairie beat both Prior Lake (79-58) and Minnetonka (80-53 and 77-64) during the regular season.
While Flom likes his matchup against Chanhassen, he's wasn't thinking past Wednesday.
“We go into every game with the mindset that we need to go 1-0,” said the coach, “and we need to go 1-0 six times.”
The Section 2-4A championship game is scheduled for Friday, March 13.
Eden Prairie will host home section games as long as it continues to win.
“We've been playing for the No. 1 seed for three months,” said Flom. “The biggest things about playing at home are your routines, the things you do before every game.”
Eden Prairie was 9-0 at home this season.
There's also that.
Saturday's section semifinals will be played on the home court of the highest remaining seed. If Eden Prairie wins on Wednesday, its hosts noon and 2:30 p.m. semifinals on Saturday. Eden Prairie would play in the noon game.